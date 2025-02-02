Kate Middleton receives surprising advice amid new royal approach

Princess Kate wants to focus on important causes in new royal approach

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales has received important advice as she shifts focus towards royal duties.

While Kate is gradually resuming her royal engagements after cancer treatment, Kensington Palace will no longer routinely share details of her outfits during public appearances.

Commenting on this major royal shift, GB News presenter Anne Diamond shared advice for Kate.

Anne says, "I think you can do both, but I do understand her. As a number of people have pointed out, she's spent the last year coping with cancer."

"I think maybe that does get you thinking more about being a serious person in your job rather than just being a clothes horse," the news presenter added further. "Don't overdo it Kate because we love to see what you look like."

It is worth mentioning that the Princess of Wales has been known for her impeccable style, but sources revealed to The Times that "she wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting."

Princess Kate, future Queen of Britain, recently marked her first trip out of London since cancer diagnosis and treatment last year.