Chloe Fineman reveals Timothee Chalamet’s reaction to 'Babygirl' skit idea

Timothée Chalamet has done a lot of different things on Saturday Night Live, but Babygirl themed touching scenes are not his thing.

Chloe Fineman recently revealed that she pitched Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl styled milk scene and touching but the actor rejected those ideas for his January appearance on the show as both host and musical guest.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, "I pitched a lot of us touching, or like Babygirl and he's giving me milk," Fineman recalled. "And he wasn't really having that milk-Babygirl stuff."

"I've been saying, I feel like I've done it twice already this year without him, and I really feel like I'm leaning more, like, L word," she said.

When Andy asked her to explain, she said: "I dunno. I'm a lot older than him. I just feel like I'm this cool les lady. I just feel like I'm like two lesbians."

She also noted that now that she’s met Timothee Chalamet, she doesn’t feel so good about playing him.

“I think that now we know each other, it's sort of embarrassing," Chloe Fineman remarked. "I feel like this weird older woman, being like, 'Hey little boy, can I put your sweatpants on?' 'Cause I've worn his — sometimes I'll wear his real clothes doing it, which was really fun."