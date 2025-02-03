 
'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin gets shoutout from co-star: 'I'm so happy'

Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara starred together in 'Home Alone'

February 03, 2025

Catherine O’Hara recently gushed over Macaulay Culkin.

Speaking highly of his new project, Lovely Family, the actress praised her Home Alone co-star in a new chat with Us Weekly, “He’s just a lovely young man,”

“I just care about him. I care for him. I care about him. I’m so happy that he’s doing so well,” she continued.

The pair even caught up with each other for a recent commercial, elaborating on which, Catherine added, “[It] is just fun to get to be around him,” O’Hara said.

“He’s still got the same face up close,” she teased and noted, “It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m still looking at that little 8-year-old.’”

Praising Home Alone hitmaker’s “great sense of humor,” Catherine recalled, “He is funny. Always was.”

“I just love [him]. I’m just really happy for him,” she remarked in conclusion.

This report comes after Macaulay Culkin got honest about his first meetup with Brenda Song.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple got engaged in 2022 and share two sons, Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2.

At the time, the actor reportedly tried to make a joke about Green and Song's sitcom Dads to get cancelled which did not go as he expected.

