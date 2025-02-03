 
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship status after Justin Baldoni lawsuit revealed

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship was reportedly put on ice amid Justin Baldoni drama

Web Desk
February 03, 2025

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively recently sparked rift rumours.

Nonetheless, a new report of Us Weekly established, there is no such rift between the besties.

“There’s no truth that this has hurt their relationship,” an insider confirmed.

The source also addressed, “They are still close friends,” after which they resigned from the chat.

Previously, it was claimed that Taylor Swift has decided to take a step back from Blake Lively friendship amid the Gossip Girl alum’s lawsuit and legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

A Daily Mail tipster told the outlet, “For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be.”

“Her friends also think that Blake’s "I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons" text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession,” they added.

