How Meghan Markle made famous magazine ‘cringe' with her demands

Meghan Markle has reportedly been snubbed by the ‘British Vogue’ after her recent experience with the team.



The Duchess of Sussex, who was left out during the latest edition of the magazine after she guest-edited their fashion cover for 2019, ticked off the team after multiple clashes.

The US-based royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said: "It has been previously reported that Meghan clashed with the editorial team while guest-editing a special edition of British Vogue in 2019.”

She also alleged: "In one meeting, she made staff cringe by insisting: 'I want to break the internet!' which is a phrase coined by Team Kardashian in 2014. Meghan sure thought highly of herself!

"Staff at British Vogue were described as 'silently exasperated' while trying to follow Meghan's direction.

“Her contributions were described as 'superficial, lacking rhyme or reason'. And sources said that she was never asked to explain herself to 'avoid confrontation'.

"Meanwhile, Meghan begged staff to build momentum by publicising her issue online in the weeks leading up to its launch. The British Vogue team felt like the most sophisticated route to go was surprise. Meghan disagreed and someone quietly leaked numerous stories about the issue to tabloids. Staff believe the leaker was a contact of Meghan's."