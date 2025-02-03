Cam gushes over working on 'Cowboy Carter' with Beyonce

Cam gushed over working with Beyonce on the American singer's eighth studio album

In a recent with People during the red carpet appearance at the 2025 Grammys, the singer-songwriter expressed her gratitude over her working experience with the American singer on her latest album Cowboy Carter.

Cam noted that after getting a call from Beyonce for collaboration, she was left in "disbelief."

She went on to say, "At the same time, it felt like divine timing. I had just [gone through the] pandemic, had just given birth to a new baby, and I was so over trying to meet everyone's expectations in my own writing style and production, what I was doing, and it really clicked."

"It was perfect timing to get that call, because I felt like that was the vibe they were on too," Cam said, adding, "So, I was excited to be a part of the team."

For those unversed, the eighth studio album was released on March 29, 2024.

Moreover, Beyonce confirmed her highly-anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour, which is scheduled to take place in 2025.