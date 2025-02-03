Meghan Markle's transformation of ‘rumpled' Prince Harry out on display

An expert has just dished on all the changes Prince Harry’s incorporated into his person since meeting Meghan Markle.

She shared everything in a piece for News.com.au, and began by addressing the possibility that Meghan really is all behind it.

Ms Elser first asked, “How empowering and uplifting can making hummus really be?” because “that’s the fundamental question upon which the success of Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex’s new TV show With Love, Meghan teeter-totters.”

It is pertinent to mention that these claims have come about as a result of all the promises made in the trailer. It claims will not just teach viewers “the art of the effortlessly strewn crudité” but instead aims to “inspire” and “elevate the ordinary”.

However, with its release date still being a month away, Ms Elser made a jibe against the Duchess and her penchant for upcycling “something pretty ordinary” with an “elevation.

One example of this in Ms Elser’s eyes is Prince Harry’s makeover in recent years.

“Harry. Oh Harry” she began by referencing this shift, because “He used to be a man best known for his untucked, rumpled shirts and a certain lager-dribbled unkempt laddishness. “

In the past, “His suits never seemed to quite fit, on occasion his undies could be seen peeking above his trousers and his aesthetic was more scruffy scamp than sophisticate. He not only owned but publicly wore flannel and on occasion a hoodie. Sometimes, you had to wonder if he truly did wake up like that.”

But once Meghan came along she acted akin to a “fairy godmother in floral Erdem” who “took her prince and magicked him from schlubby bachelor, a man barely on speaking terms with his iron, to often now debonair dude.”

But today, the Duchess appeared to have performed “a demonstrable miracle” with this shift. Because “today, while the duke is still a man who dearly loves him a linen shirt and whose grey polos have proven staying power, he cuts much more of a dash, bringing with him a certain West Coast-style swagger when necessary. Basically, he has grown up.”

This poses the question, “Would Harry be where he is now as a human being or how he dresses if not for his good lady wife?”

Prior to signing off completely Ms Elser also said, “What Meghan seems to have taught him is not just how to dress and what to wear, but she has also seemingly inculcated him with an awareness and understanding of the importance of image.”