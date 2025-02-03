Prince Edward promotes his own initiative during foreign visit

Prince Edinburgh is visiting India, from Sunday 2nd February to Tuesday 4th February, to champion young people and the benefits of non-formal education.

According to a statement issued by the royal family, the Duke has been in Mumbai and Delhi to promote The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – delivered as The International Award for Young People (IAYP) in India – a non-formal education and learning framework supporting young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world.

Since its inception in India in 1962, the Award has helped more than 150,000 students from 325 schools and educational institutions across the country.

The statement said, "His Royal Highness met young people undertaking the Award, Indian education and business leaders and philanthropists, and joined events that celebrate UK-India shared interests in sport and the arts, and how these can be used to support young people to reach their full potential."

Founded by Prince Philip in 1956, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award helps young people build their confidence and develop key life skills in order to reach their full potential.

Prince Edward was given the title of the Duke of Edinburgh on his 59th birthday by King Charles III. The dukedom had previously been granted to their father, then Philip Mountbatten, on the day of his marriage to then-Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, delivered as The International Award for Young People (IAYP) in India, is the world’s leading youth achievement award, available to all young people aged 14-24.