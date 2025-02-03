Taylor Swift approves of Travis Kelce’s bold travel look

Taylor Swift recently showed her seal of approval to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s travel style.

On Sunday, February 2, the 35-year-old singer gave her 35-year-old boyfriend Kelce’s picture a like on Instagram.

The American footballer can be seen walking off a plane with his teammates in a mustard yellow track top and matching pants by Palm Angels, as he arrived in New Orleans ahead of the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl game.

Swift’s beau complemented his look with a pair of black sneakers, dark sunglasses, and a white cap that had “Super Bowl” written on it.

Apparently, Kansas City Chiefs' tight end was also carrying a Louis Vuitton black leather bag called the Tuffetage Keepall Bandouliere 50.

“Big Yeti in the Big Easy! [emoji],” the post, which was shared by both the Kansas and the NFL player, also had a caption.

Notably, the Shake It Off crooner showed her support for Kelce and his team when she attended the 2025 Grammy Awards later that day.

For the starry night, Taylor Swift, who opted for a custom Vivienne Westwood corseted mini dress in "Chiefs red," was nominated in six categories but did not win any award.