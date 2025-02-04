 
Sandra Bullock is terrified for her family's safety: Here's Why

Sandra Bullock talks about the safety of herself and family in a fresh new statement

Web Desk
February 04, 2025

Sandra Bullock is sharing an important message with her fans about her Instagram safety.

The actress, who has claimed that a number of fake account are pretending to be her on social media, has asked her admirers to be safe.

The Oscar winner says: “My family's safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern, and there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter."

She tells PEOPLE: "Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me.”

This comes as Sandra’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared a similar concern.

"I spend multiple times a day reporting fakes, dealing with weird & scary emails to my BUSINESS and HOME from men who believe that, through one of these many fake 'me's, they have a relationship with my sister through private messages and off app sites and have been giving (sometimes) THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to an incredibly famous and successful grown assed woman," she noted.

