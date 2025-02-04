 
Prince Harry set to reunite with Royals after years during Canada visit

February 04, 2025

Prince Harry is set for a major Royal reunion after years at his upcoming Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, a new report has revealed.

According to The Mirror, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, would meet with Prince Joachim of Denmark and his wife, Princess Marie, as they are confirmed to attend the event.

Harry would be accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, as the couple would make a joint appearance after months of rumours regarding their alleged strained marriage.

The 2025 tournament, set to begin on Saturday with a star-studded opening ceremony featuring Coldplay and Katy Perry, will see Harry and Meghan together after months of professional separation.

However, no members of the British Royal family, including King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, would attend the event.

As per the report, Harry will meet Joachim, the younger brother of King Frederik of Denmark, after almost eight years as they last saw each other in 2017 when they visited a military training center in Copenhagen

The report further revealed that Joachim has also been dealing with family drama like Harry, the Duke of Sussex, after his mother the former Queen Margrethe decided that his kids would no longer use their prince and princess titles in 2022. 

