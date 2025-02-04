Meghan Markle strikes a nerve with her vengeful bit

Meghan Markle’s lack of humility, as well as inability to express any kind of humility has just struck a nerve.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She touched on everything, during her recent YouTube video for her channel Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered.

That video touched on Meghan’s woes with the US media, and the snowball effects it’s having on her image here, as it did in the UK, at the hands of tabloids.

Ms Schofield started the entire conversation by accusing Meghan of not ‘humanizing’ herself when moving to the US, and even went as far as to add, “if that was the woman we were initially introduced to before she sat on Oprah Winfrey and vengefully accused someone of racism. I think it would have been easier to buy”.

“But we have seen years of her complaining about her circumstances and we've heard from behind the scenes that she's not a kind person”.

And it is pertinent to mention that “it's not just Tom Bower it's not just Valentine low now you're hearing it from The Hollywood Reporter now you're hearing it from Vanity Fair,” Ms Scofield noted.

For those unversed, all these pieces detailed insights, made by insiders, close pals, and even former employees about work conditions, and the couple’s overall personality.

While Prince Harry has often been branded nice but aloof, Meghan on the other hand, received the short end of the stick, being called out for her ‘diva’ behavior and even being branded a ‘dictator in high heels’ that makes ‘grown men cry’.