Prince Andrew fears arrest in US

Prince Andrew currently resides in Royal Lodge with former wife Sarah Ferguson

February 04, 2025

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father Prince Andrew fears arrest and the duke is "terrified" to visit the US amid calls for a fresh FBI probe into the Jeffery Epstein scandal.

This has been claimed by royal insiders, according to The Sun, via GB News.

Prince Andrew’s close friend claimed: "He is terrified if he goes to America he could be arrested, face civil action or be subpoenaed.

"He used to be Air Miles Andy but he will never risk going to America again."

The insider said that Sarah Ferguson’s former husband had only left Britain once since the scandal began, visiting Bahrain, where he has close friends.

Prince Andrew’s friend made these claims as President Donald Trump's pick for the intelligence agency's top job Kash Patel stated he would "do everything" to uncover the full extent of Epstein's case.

Prince Andrew currently resides in Royal Lodge with Sarah, and rarely leaves his Windsor estate and has barely left Britain in nearly six years.

