Pressure cooker atop Meghan Markle turns intense as speculations tighten noose

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly struggling a great deal in their marriage, as well as professionally.

News of this has been shared by a well-placed insider close to Heat World.

This source explained that the one of the reasons for this is due to the added stress they have been slapped with, pertaining to the LA wildfires and its media aftermath.

For those unversed, during their volunteer efforts the duo faced backlash after backlash, even getting branded “disaster tourists” who only came for a “photo-op”.

Even Meghan’s attempts to press pause on her cooking show with Netflix was criticized by people blaming her for doing all this, only due to self-interest.

All of this led the insider to say, “Meghan and Harry have been under intense pressure both personally and professionally”.

Because their relationship has inevitably come under “under constant speculation,” not just due to this, but also because of their professional separation, which many deem a harbinger of divorce.

As a result, the source admitted that all this culminating together, the reports, allegations, as well as family drama, not to mention their future in Hollywood is making things “incredibly tough”.