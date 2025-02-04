 
Geo News

Pressure cooker atop Meghan Markle turns intense as speculations tighten noose

Meghan Markle is going through a rough patch with Prince Harry and their marriage is on the line

By
Web Desk
|

February 04, 2025

Pressure cooker atop Meghan Markle turns intense as speculations tighten noose
Pressure cooker atop Meghan Markle turns intense as speculations tighten noose

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly struggling a great deal in their marriage, as well as professionally.

News of this has been shared by a well-placed insider close to Heat World.

This source explained that the one of the reasons for this is due to the added stress they have been slapped with, pertaining to the LA wildfires and its media aftermath.

For those unversed, during their volunteer efforts the duo faced backlash after backlash, even getting branded “disaster tourists” who only came for a “photo-op”.

Even Meghan’s attempts to press pause on her cooking show with Netflix was criticized by people blaming her for doing all this, only due to self-interest.

All of this led the insider to say, “Meghan and Harry have been under intense pressure both personally and professionally”.

Because their relationship has inevitably come under “under constant speculation,” not just due to this, but also because of their professional separation, which many deem a harbinger of divorce.

As a result, the source admitted that all this culminating together, the reports, allegations, as well as family drama, not to mention their future in Hollywood is making things “incredibly tough”.

Meghan Markle has expensive gift to ‘repair' her marriage to unwilling Prince Harry
Meghan Markle has expensive gift to ‘repair' her marriage to unwilling Prince Harry
Princess Anne finds 'perfect person' in royal family to train for future generations
Princess Anne finds 'perfect person' in royal family to train for future generations
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren devise co-parenting strategy after split
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren devise co-parenting strategy after split
Kacey Musgraves opens up about her reaction to Beyoncé's win at Grammys
Kacey Musgraves opens up about her reaction to Beyoncé's win at Grammys
Kate Middleton reacts as King Charles shares emotional video video
Kate Middleton reacts as King Charles shares emotional video
Inside Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid's plan to have kids
Inside Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid's plan to have kids
Meghan Markle perpetuating ‘ludicrous' rumors
Meghan Markle perpetuating ‘ludicrous' rumors
Beyonce surprisingly reveals a close person she 'forgot to thank' at Grammys
Beyonce surprisingly reveals a close person she 'forgot to thank' at Grammys