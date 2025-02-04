Travis Kelce dodges question about Taylor Swift proposal

Travis Kelce did answer many other questions about his romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is maintaining the mystery of whether he’ll propose to Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl halftime.

While talking to reporters at the Super Bowl's opening night event in New Orleans on Monday, Kelce, 35, played coy when asked if he has a big proposal planned for Taylor.

He replied: “Wouldn’t you like to know,” and smiled at the camera.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went on to take many questions about the Karma hitmaker.

Revealing his favorite food she makes, he said: "Oh, she's quite the cook. I'm a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable."

"I better hold up my end of the bargain. She's up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure," he said, gushing over the singer’s hardworking nature.

This comes after the Grammy winner supported the NFL star at January 26 games against the Buffalo Bills, where the Chiefs won and secured their spot in the Super Bowl.