Usher reveals rare truth about starring in 'Dreamgirls' with Jennifer Hudson

Grammy-winning artist Usher surprised Jennifer Hudson and her audience on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, February 4, by revealing that he was originally set to star in Dreamgirls alongside Hudson.

During their conversation, Hudson asked Usher about their first meeting.

The My Way singer shared that he had seen her audition tape for the film she was preparing for, before making a startling confession.

In regards to this, Usher said, "You didn't know that I was supposed to be a part of that movie, this movie you went on to win a major, major award for," while referencing Hudson’s Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Effie White in the 2006 musical drama.

Moreover, a shocked Hudson responded, “Are you talking about Dreamgirls? Wait, you were going to be in Dreamgirls?”

According to People, Usher confirmed, explaining that scheduling conflicts prevented him from taking the role.

Although he did not specify the character, reports from Playbill in 2005 suggest he was set to portray C.C. White, Effie’s brother. The role ultimately went to Keith Robinson.

Additionally, Usher stated, “I was so excited for what was getting ready to happen. I tried my hardest to work around it, but unfortunately, the schedule just didn’t permit it. I would have been a part of history with you.”

Furthermore, Hudson then suggested an alternative collaboration, saying, “Well, since we didn’t get to work together on Dreamgirls, maybe one day we could do a duet or something.” Usher eagerly agreed.

Dreamgirls, based on the 1981 Broadway musical, follows the rise of a girl group in the 1960s, loosely inspired by Diana Ross and The Supremes.

It is worth mentioning that the film, starring Hudson, Beyoncé, and Anika Noni Rose, was nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning two.