Jelly Roll takes a major leap forward in career

Jelly Roll just took on a major role.

The 40-year-old Son of A Sinner crooner is headed to American Idol for its 23rd season, serving as the platform’s first-ever "Artist in Residence."

As per a recently released YouTube video, the country music artist, sharing the screen with host, Ryan Seacrest, the two revealed the exciting news.

"I'm American Idol's 'Artist in Residence!'" the Save Me hitmaker announced with excitement in the clip.

When the American Idol host asked Jelly Roll how he felt about his new role, the musician replied that "it feels good,” to which Seacrest added that the I Am Not Okay singer is "shaping America's future."

"And I feel like I'm giving them the energy they need. I'm uplifting and trying to get 'em goin'!" he further said.

Jelly Roll then picked Ryan Seacrest up and threw him over his shoulder before proceeding to give him his big signature hug.

American Idol season 23 will also see Carrie Underwood join judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the panel for the 2025 show, in replacement of Katy Perry.