Prince Edward gives critics another opportunity to target Prince William

The Buckingham Palace on Wednesday shared a picture of Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie who are on an official visit Nepal.

The statement said, "The Duke of Edinburgh has been connecting with young Nepalis— including Scouts, young offenders, students, and those in care—who are benefitting from International Award in Nepal. His Royal Highness also presented Gold Awards to 18 outstanding young participants."

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award (the Award) challenges young people to find their purpose, passion and place in the world.

Edward and Sophie have also been undertaking diplomatic missions on behalf of King Charles and the British government.

Edward recently represented the royal family at the funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter in Washington, DC.

US media published several article on Edward presence at the funeral at a time when Donald Trump was about to resume office.

King Charles sent Edward's wife Sophie to represent him at the state funeral of former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano in September 2023.

During the same month, the Duke of Edinburgh undertook a visit to Turkey to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Some media reports suggested that it was the king and the British government's decision to send Edward on the diplomatic mission.

Edward's foreign visits are often used to criticise Prince William, who is heir to the throne.

William is criticised by royal family supporters for what they call his lackluster interest in royal duties.

Edward reportedly enjoys full confidence of his elder brother who continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

His wife Sophie is said to have developed a close bond with Prince William's wife Kate Middleton.

According to the local media, the royal couple is expected to be given important roles in the reign of William when he becomes the king.







