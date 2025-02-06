Prince William talks about ‘finding words' amid grief

Prince William candidly spoke about grief in a heartfelt admission.



The Prince of Wales, who visited Child Bereavement UK this week, spoke to the children about losing a loved one.

He said: "Sometimes the hardest thing about grief is finding the words for how you actually feel.

"It's crucial for those first few years, particularly, (that) you have support like this…. It's got you in your practice, how to help yourself.

"The mind gets focused on one thing, doesn't it? It's very difficult to do school and normal life."

Speaking to a resident, Rebecca, 17 William asked: "Did you find it quite hard at the beginning to talk about how you felt?"

Rebecca then replied: "I didn't really know how I felt because it was very sudden.

"Child Bereavement UK helped me direct the way I felt about it."

Post the meeting, Rebecca added: "He knows exactly the situation we've been in. He's been in the same situation, around our age as well. I feel like it was good because he really understood."