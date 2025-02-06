 
Geo News

Khloé Kardashian shares mom Kris Jenner's bold advice

Khloé Kardashian reveals things her mom Kris Jenner tells her to do before getting old

By
Web Desk
|

February 06, 2025

Khloé Kardashian shares mom Kris Jenners bold advice
Khloé Kardashian shares mom Kris Jenner's bold advice

Kris Jenner wants her daughter Khloé Kardashian to take more indecent pictures.

The Good American cofounder, 40, made the bizarre revelation in a recent episode of The Kardashians as she chatted with celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser—whose former clients include Khloé’s sister, Kim Kardashian.

The bold confession came to light as Wasser asked Khloé if she ever heard of the trend where people take sexually explicit photos of themselves to look back at when they're older and think, "I was hot."

Khloé did not shy away and admitted to doing so herself, adding that it's all down to her mom's advice.

“I’m like, 'Are you okay? Can you stop?' She’s always like, 'You’re never gonna look as good as you do now.'”

Khloé also revealed that her mom also encourages her to wear swimsuits regardless of the weather.

“She’s like, wear a bikini. Like it could be snowing, just wear a bikini,” said Khloé, who once posted a photo of herself in a Gucci two-piece with a snowy landscape behind her in January 2024.

Wasser also added jokingly, “Well tell Kris I’m wearing the bikini. I’m not getting laid, but I’m still wearing a bikini,” to which Khloé replied, “Neither am I, but we’re going to wear that bikini. Just say a prayer.”

Khloé took the advice to heart and even capitalised on it as she created a line of beachy pieces under her clothing brand in 2016.

She’s also released a line with compression swimwear for her third collaboration with Fabeltics in 2024. 

Khloé Kardashian shares bizarre motivation behind staying in shape
Khloé Kardashian shares bizarre motivation behind staying in shape
Prince William talks about ‘finding words' amid grief video
Prince William talks about ‘finding words' amid grief
Prince Harry had amazing ‘pre-Meghan' friendship with famous comedian video
Prince Harry had amazing ‘pre-Meghan' friendship with famous comedian
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard takes jibe at fake accounts
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard takes jibe at fake accounts
Meghan Markle drops hint of Harry marriage in new video video
Meghan Markle drops hint of Harry marriage in new video
Meghan Markle upset as ‘lot of teeth' try to take her down video
Meghan Markle upset as ‘lot of teeth' try to take her down
Emilia Pérez director gets honest about Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Pérez director gets honest about Karla Sofía Gascón
Blake Lively hit with $7M defamation lawsuit from crisis publicist
Blake Lively hit with $7M defamation lawsuit from crisis publicist