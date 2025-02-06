Khloé Kardashian shares mom Kris Jenner's bold advice

Kris Jenner wants her daughter Khloé Kardashian to take more indecent pictures.

The Good American cofounder, 40, made the bizarre revelation in a recent episode of The Kardashians as she chatted with celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser—whose former clients include Khloé’s sister, Kim Kardashian.

The bold confession came to light as Wasser asked Khloé if she ever heard of the trend where people take sexually explicit photos of themselves to look back at when they're older and think, "I was hot."

Khloé did not shy away and admitted to doing so herself, adding that it's all down to her mom's advice.

“I’m like, 'Are you okay? Can you stop?' She’s always like, 'You’re never gonna look as good as you do now.'”

Khloé also revealed that her mom also encourages her to wear swimsuits regardless of the weather.

“She’s like, wear a bikini. Like it could be snowing, just wear a bikini,” said Khloé, who once posted a photo of herself in a Gucci two-piece with a snowy landscape behind her in January 2024.

Wasser also added jokingly, “Well tell Kris I’m wearing the bikini. I’m not getting laid, but I’m still wearing a bikini,” to which Khloé replied, “Neither am I, but we’re going to wear that bikini. Just say a prayer.”

Khloé took the advice to heart and even capitalised on it as she created a line of beachy pieces under her clothing brand in 2016.

She’s also released a line with compression swimwear for her third collaboration with Fabeltics in 2024.