Kanye West opens about him and wife Bianca Censori attending Super Bowl

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, may make an appearance at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, just days after their controversial exit from the Grammy Awards.

The speculation arose when the rapper was asked about his plans for the highly anticipated game at Caesars Superdome, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

According to Daily Mail, "I might pull up," West casually responded to photographers while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, alongside Censori.

Although he has not officially confirmed his attendance, West has become a familiar face at the Super Bowl in recent years, having attended previous games, including the Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 and the Los Angeles Rams’ win in 2022.

If the couple decides to attend, they may have an awkward encounter with West’s long-standing rival, Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a key player for the Chiefs.

Moreover, West could cross paths with the former U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he recently praised in a post on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, after years of publicly supporting the MAGA movement.

Additionally, this potential Super Bowl appearance would be the couple’s first high-profile public outing since Censori’s headline-making red carpet stunt at the Grammys, where she removed her black fur coat to reveal a sheer dress that left little to the imagination.

As per the publication, the stunt, which sparked backlash on social media, reportedly led to the couple being removed from the event.

Despite the controversy, West appeared unfazed, boasting on Instagram that Censori’s Grammys look had become the top trending search on Google, surpassing Grammy winners.

Furthermore, reports also suggest that Censori was "talked into" wearing the outfit, allegedly at West’s insistence.

Meanwhile, West is capitalizing on the publicity by launching his first women’s wear collection under Yeezy, featuring a $20 sheer bodysuit similar to what Censori wore at the Grammys.

However, the fallout from the incident has been significant. West reportedly lost a $20 million concert deal in Japan due to cultural backlash against the stunt.