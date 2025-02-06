Gracie Abrams responds to Taylor Swift comparisons

Singer and songwriter Gracie Abrams has addressed frequent comparisons to Taylor Swift emphasizing their differences while acknowledging Swift’s influence.

“I couldn’t be more different from Taylor” Abrams said in an interview with Cosmopolitan published February 5.

She continued “We are different in all the ways that my friends and I are different or that you and I are different. Taylor is an athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer.”

Despite the similarities drawn between their music and its genres, Abrams asserted that Swift's impact on pop culture is unparalleled.

The emerging star also shared how Taylor Swift has supported her through her personal life turmoil, she revealed that during a difficult breakup last year, Taylor’s advice helped her stay firm in her decision.

“After talking to Taylor, I felt very backed by my decision. Her songs help me through any breakup—they’re all one big love poem,” she said.

While grateful for Swift's guidance, Abrams continues on her own music path with her single "That’s So True" topping charts worldwide.