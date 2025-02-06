Photo: Demi Moore, Andrew Garfield Golden Globes moment sparks new rumors: Report

Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield’s oozing chemistry in 2025’s Golden Globes did not go unnoticed.

According to a new report of In Touch, Andrew and Demi have sparked dating rumours since then and everyone in the industry have their fingers crossed now.

“They definitely seemed cozy,” an insider shared with the outlet.

In addition to this, the source addressed, “Now speculation is rampant that a romance is brewing between Demi and Andrew — and everyone is here for it.”

Conclusively, the source elaborated that the Golden Globes moment was just a confirmation to “the spark started months ago.”

Meanwhile, Demi is thriving as her three daughters are proud of her amid Hollywood comeback.

"Demi's girls are in awe of her, she's literally their hero, which is how it was when they were all little girls," a source told In Touch.

"It's no secret that they did go through a time when things were tough between them and their mom, but that is so far behind them all now."

"They have been her biggest cheerleaders, and she actually gives them a lot of input into her career choices. She always checks with them on what they think and they all encouraged her to do The Substance," the tipster tattled.