Prince Andrew ‘cringe worthy arrogance' has dug his grave

Prince Andrew caused himself trouble after infamous interview

February 07, 2025

Prince Andrew reportedly made life worse for himself after his sensational interview.

The Duke of York, who sat in for a Newsnight interview in 2019, revealed that he does not know Virginia Giuffree, an American resident who accused him of sexual assault.

Speaking about Andrew’s mistake, former Royal photographer Arthur Edwards tells The Sun that the Duke "brought it on himself."

He said: "It's all because he lied in that interview when he sort of said 'I don't know this girl.'

"And you pay this girl a lot of money, someone you 'don't know.'

Arthur added: “It was arrogance. I was cringing watching it.”

"I was thinking, what are you saying? You're crucifying yourself. He brought it on himself, and for that, he's suffering."

"It was an absolute disaster for him and for the royal family and the King had no choice but to cast him aside,” Arthur noted.

