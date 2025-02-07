Kate Middleton makes big plan for George, Charlotte, Louis to keep them 'united'

Kate Middleton has made a big decision to send all three of her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the same school.

According to a latest report, the Princess of Wales has been looking at different schools as George prepares to leave Lambrook School next year.

She recently visited University College School (UCS) in Hampstead and Highgate School, both of which are top choices, an expert told The Sun, adding that her other option is Marlborough College, where she herself studied.

Royal expert Phil Dampier revealed that Kate hopes to keep George, Charlotte, and Louis in the same school for security and family support.

“Sending them all to the same school - as they go to now - would make sense for looking after each other but also for security reasons. It will be easier to protect them all at the same school."

He continued: “Charlotte, who of course is third in line to the throne, is already a strong character and we’ve seen her telling George what to do at formal occasions, as she did at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral when she said he should bow in front of her coffin.

“I can see her looking after both her brothers at school and just being there when they need her.”

“Certainly the days of sending royal children to spartan boarding schools like Gordonstoun have gone, and William and Kate will want their kids to be happy and settled wherever they go.

“It’s all part of their determination to give them as normal an upbringing as possible, mixing with other children and growing up well balanced and grounded.”