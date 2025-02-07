Colin Josh, Scarlett Johansson to costar in TV projects?

Colin Josh and Scarlett Johansson have previously costarred in 'Fly Me to the Moon'

Colin Josh and Scarlett Johansson are reportedly looking for TV opportunities to work together.

Following Josh’s success on Celebrity Jeopardy! and his longtime role in Saturday Night Live and Scarlett’s recent guest hosting experience on the Today show with Jenna Bush Hager, the duo think TV projects can be their best bet at working together on their own terms.

“Colin is Scarlett’s biggest fan, and she has so much admiration for his talent, too,” a mole told Life & Style.

They continued: “He’s so funny, with such great timing. Working with him in Fly Me to the Moon was a total slam dunk. They weren’t sure how it would go, but they both loved it and are now saying they want to do more together.”

The tipster said the married couple is coming up with ideas for projects as well as accepting pitches.

“In a lot of ways, something on TV would be ideal because they could shoot in New York and set their schedules around their home-life," the source said.

“Right now, it’s still something they’re mulling over but they are looking at pitches and coming up with their own ideas as well, it’s kind of given their relationship and interesting new focus,” they added.

The mole noted: “Not every couple can work together, but they can and that’s exciting. They’re both super busy right now so it’s not like they’re going at this with both barrels but it is on the table.”

Colin Josh and Scarlett Johansson tied the knot in 2020 and share a son named Cosmo, who was born in August 2021.