Travis Barker shares how 15-month-old son Rocky follows in his footsteps

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker's son Rocky may become a musician like his father.

In a recent chat with People, the 49-year-old musician revealed that their 15-month-old son has started to play drum and other musical instruments "constantly, 24/7."

"I hope we just lead by example," he said of himself and his wife Kourtney.

The Blink 182 drummer went on to say, "I mean [Rocky], he just turned 15 months today, and he's like already playing drums and guitar and everything, so I feel like all we can do is steer them."

"I think you're born with like this DNA of who you are, but, like, we could always be there to just, you know, lead them in the right direction," Travis said, adding that Rocky also plays guitar.

For those unversed, the pair share a blended family together, including their kids from previous marriages.

From her previous marriage Scott Disick, Kourtney shares three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Meanwhile, Barker is father to son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The pair, who tied the knot in May 2022, welcomed their son Rocky in November 2023.

"I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing," Kourtney noted in the final episode of The Kardashians season 2.