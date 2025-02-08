Tom Cruise teases fans over future of ‘Mission Impossible’ 

 
February 08, 2025

Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie remain tight-lipped on whether Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning will mark the end of the iconic action franchise.

While speaking to Empire Magazine, Cruise avoided confirming if this would be the final movie of the saga, instead urged audiences to “see the movie” to find out.

“It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience," the actor explained. 

He described the upcoming installment as an “an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise.”

However, the director, McQuarrie, hinted at a potential conclusion, calling the film a “satisfying” wrap up to a 30-year-long storyline suggesting that the title The Final Reckoning is fitting.

The film will continue the battle against the AI antagonist “The Entity,” picking up from 2023’s Dead Reckoning.

It features returning cast members Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, and more, alongside new additions like Bob Odenkirk and Hannah Waddingham.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

