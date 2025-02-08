Prince Harry, Meghan Markle talk about 'healing spaces' in times of crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have talked about ‘healing spaces’ in times of crisis ahead of their major joint appearance in Canada.

The royal couple released a big statement through their Archewell Foundation hours before arriving in Canada for Invictus Games.

They said, “When communities around the world are struck with disaster, children need more than just shelter—they need stability, support, and the space to play.

“In the aftermath of the recent Los Angeles wildfires, The Archewell Foundation was proud to partner with Project: Camp as they served families displaced by the Palisades and Eaton Canyon fires.”

Meghan and Harry went on saying beyond their immediate response, Project: Camp is also at the forefront of ensuring that childcare and mental health is a core element of emergency response efforts in the future.

“At The Archewell Foundation, we know that healing spaces are critical in times of crisis. That is why we’ve supported this work globally through Humanity Crew, bringing mental health resources to displaced communities, and in the U.S. by partnering with KABOOM! to build a healing playground for children in Uvalde after the tragic school shooting,” they further said.

Archie and Lilibet parents added, “Like Project: Camp, these efforts recognize that in moments of crisis, children need safe spaces to heal and play to begin to rebuild a sense of normalcy.”