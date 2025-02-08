Brittney Spencer drops bombshell about singing next to Beyonce

Brittney Spencer recently got candid and expressed her true feelings after performing alongside Beyonce.

For the unversed, the 43-year-old Beyonce chose four Black female country artists to sing on BLACKBIIRD for her album Cowboy Carter project, which secured Album of the Year Award at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter performed with Jay-Z's wife on Christmas Day for Netflix’s Beyonce Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

While speaking to PEOPLE and reflecting on singing BLACKBIIRD with Beyonce, Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, and Tiera Kennedy, Spencer shared, "Oh, gosh, I think the thing that was mostly going through my head was, ‘Bitch, don’t mess up next to Beyonce.’ That was the first thought in my head, and it didn’t really leave until we were done."

“I learned a great deal being with [Beyonce], being with her team and getting a little bit of an inside look into how things run in her world. Gosh, that was a really defining moment for me,” she added.

The Baltimore native went on to explain, “I feel like while we were singing, I just hoped that anybody watching would see a part of themselves in all of this and feel some encouragement because that’s exactly what I felt standing next to all of those incredibly beautiful and talented women.”

“It felt like a moment that we all could share and I’ll never forget it. But I know it meant a lot to people, especially a whole lot of Black girls who know the story behind the song now thanks to Beyonce,” Brittney Spencer concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Paul McCartney, who co-wrote BLACKBIRD with John Lennon in the ’60s, got inspiration from the American Civil Rights Movement.

The movement was about the Little Rock Nine, the nine Black teenagers who faced discrimination after being enrolled in an all-white high school in 1957 following the Brown v. Board of Education ruling.