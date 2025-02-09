'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli reveals secret behind THIS Robert Pattinson scene

'Twilight' Peter Facinelli reveals secret behind THIS Robert Pattinson scene

Peter Facinelli has shared a fun behind-the-scenes story from Twilight.

The actor, who played the role of Charlisle Cullen, shared one bts moment that made it into the final film.

Recently at the Twilight cast reunion at MegaCon 2025 in Orlando, Peter joined co-stars Ashley Greene (Alice), Kellan Lutz (Emmett), and Jackson Rathbone (Jasper) to reflect on the beloved franchise.

Peter revealed what he whispered in Rober Pattinson's ear while filming the iconic scene where he turns Edward into a vampire.

"I leaned in the first time, on the first take, and said, 'I'm sorry.' 'Cause I felt like Carlisle didn't really ask for permission — you should always ask for permission," Peter said.

He added, "But on the second take, I leaned in and said, 'Rob, you're so handsome' And then he smiled a little bit. And that's the take that's in the movie."

It is worth mentioning that although Rober wasn't present at the event, his castmates expressed their admiration for him.

Jackson, who played Jasper, shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment, joking about how Robert often got lost on set.

"I could have a tattoo saying 'I'm lost' and Rob would still be more likely to get lost," he hilariously said.