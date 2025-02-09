Prince Andrew’s advisors snubbed common sense when they trusted the Chinese spy.



The Duke of York, who has been bashed for his links to Yang Thebo, a Chinese resident threat to UK national security, did not see through the danger.

Writing for The Sun, Royal expert Matt Wilkinson says: “The letter was to support Yang’s appeal against the ban, but its contents have been kept secret.”

“Several media organisations are applying for the secrecy order to be lifted on public interest grounds,” he added.

The expert continues: “Yesterday, the Special ImmigrationAppeals Commission tribunal was told by media ­lawyers the prince’s aide showed a “lack of ­common sense” when he agreed to give evidence supporting the alleged spy without legal advice.”

“Yang, meanwhile, has ­previously said he had “done nothing wrong or unlawful”,

The expert continued: “During a tribunal hearing, judges concluded Yang had not been honest about his links to the Chinese state and could exploit his relationship with the duke and other public figures.”