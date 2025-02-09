Prince Harry pals reveals what's really going on inside his head

Prince Harry is branded naive for keeping his kids away from King Charles.



The Duke of Sussex, who shares Archie and Lilibet with Meghan Markle, is withholding his kids from meeting their grandfather on the basis of emotional blackmail.

Speaking to Hello!, a pal stated: “He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work."

However, The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson, believes Harry is sending a message to King Charles.

He shared: “I think it almost felt like a bit like blackmail, kind of saying, ‘If I don't get my security, then you will never see your grandchildren, or the country will never see the family come back to the UK unless I get my security.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.