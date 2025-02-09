 
Prince Harry breaks silence after Donald Trump's remarks on Meghan Markle

Donald Trump recently declared that he won't deport Prince Harry, but simultaneously took aim at his wife Meghan Markle

February 09, 2025

Donald Trump declared yesterday that he won’t deport Prince Harry since the Duke has "enough problems" with "terrible" Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex has broken his silence after the US president took a jab at the Duchess.

While addressing a crowd of 40,000 at the BC Stadium in Vancouver, Canada, at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, the Duke spoke against "weak moral character”

Harry said: "At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody, the way you carry yourselves – not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day – your courage, your resilience, your humanity, illuminate a path forward for us all."

In his interview with The New York Post, Trump shared his intention regarding Prince Harry.

He said: “I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

This comes amid Harry’s ongoing legal trouble with the Heritage Foundation over his Visa application. The foundation demands that his visa application be made public as he admitted to using drugs in his memoir Spare. 

