Photo: Taylor Swift afraid of distracting Travis Kelce before Super Bowl: Report

Taylor Swift reportedly wants Travis Kelce to focus on his next big win.

As the NFL season kicks off, the Eras Tour hitmaker has reportedly asked her boyfriend to double down on his efforts for winning the annual football championship, per Heat Magazine.

If the Kansas City Chiefs take the Super Bowl home this year as well, it would mark their third consecutive victory in a row.

Sharing Taylor Swift’s concerns, a source told the publication, “She doesn't want this to be a distraction for Travis ahead of the Super Bowl.”

They went on to note that the team’s loss might spark a PR crisis for the Lover hitmaker. Therefore, she “is worried that superstitious football fans will blame her if his team lose.”

For those unversed, Travis’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will face the Philadelphia Eagles at the New Orleans Caesars Superdome on February 9.

This report comes after the couple has spotted having dinner together ahead of the Super Bowl at Lilette, a French restaurant in New Orleans, leaving fans stunned.