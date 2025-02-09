 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share cute moment at Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put on a loving and united front at the Invictus Games opening ceremony

February 09, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted cheering on the competing athletes at the 2025 Invictus Games opening ceremony.

During the ceremony, the duo had a cute jumbotron moment.

Meghan shared several videos and photos from the ceremony to her Instagram Stories.

The games kicked off with the opening ceremony on February 8.

The ceremony, which was held at C Place Stadium in Vancouver, featured performances from Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado and Roxane Bruneau.

This year's games will be held in both Vancouver and Whistler, Canada before culminating on February 16.

The closing ceremony will be no less and include performances from Jelly Roll, Barenaked Ladies and The War and Treaty, and will take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

According to Robyn McVicker, Chief Operating Officer of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry had a say in who would perform at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games.

“We’ve been thrilled to be able to work with him on the approach to the [ceremonies]. We’ve kept him posted about shortlists and what we’re talking about. He’s had input,” McVicker told People.

