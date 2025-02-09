Meghan Markle called out over ‘less professional’ behaviour at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle called out over her “less professional” and “teenage” behaviour as she supported Prince Harry at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver.

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles and affection at the ceremony as she held onto the Duke of Sussex’s arm, kissed him, and reacted with excitement.

Analysing her body language, expert Judi James noted that Meghan appeared more playful and affectionate than usual, claiming she appeared “less professional” at the event.

The expert told GB News, "It was Meghan the human limpet, wasn't it? She's never shy about doing PDAs with Harry, obviously, but I think this took it to a different level.”

"And for me, doing it kind of tied in with that social media post that she did the other day, and then if you watched her make a speech where she introduced Harry, she's kind of rebranding as this 'oh gosh, social media teenager', less professional."

"She's giggling, she's squealing with excitement at things, she's very breathless. She had to sit there with him and not just cling on to his arm, she was holding his hand at the same time as well.

"She was gazing at him, she tilted her head onto his shoulder like they were on a date night. She looked like a cross between a woman on a date night and a mum going to her son's school open day. It's a proud mum or besotted wife on a date."