Chrissy Teigen's latest photos with kids spark wild reaction

A renowned model, author, and TV personality, Chrissy Teigen, is facing backlash for sharing a sweet moment with her kids.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, February 8, the 39-year-old wife of John Legend shared a set of photographs featuring her four children—Wren Alexander, 18 months, Esti Maxine, 2, Miles Theodore, 6, and Luna Simone, 8.

She also added a caption under her post that read, "BAHHHHHHHHHHH."

The carousel showed the kids dancing in the back of the family car and a painting made by her daughter.

However, the first snap captured the attention in which dressless Teigen can be seen posing with her three youngest kids in a bathtub.

As soon as the post went public, comments started to pour in and some people said the post was relatable for mothers.

One fan wrote, “Type 1 Mamas unite,” and another added, "Go Luna! Go Miles!" with a heart and other emojis.

Conversely, others called it "weird" and urged that the kids need "privacy” and questioned the colour of her bath water.

The person penned, “Why is she always in dirty bathwater?”

“Why do people post stuff like this on social media???” the second wrote.

Another scribbled, “Who are those PEOPLE and what have you done with the kids?!?”