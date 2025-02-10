 
Kendrick Lamar gets honest about Super Bowl challenges

Kendrick Lamar reflects on choosing a set list for the Super Bowl from his catalogue

February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar had a stellar year last year, and he is looking to make his current one similarly stunning by settong to rock at the stage of the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show.

It’s not the first time he will perform at the mega stage, but this time, he is headlining solely.

In this regard, the GNX hitmaker, in the latest interview, admitted that he is having difficulty finalising his set list to perform from his extensive catalogue.

"It's wild. Mr. Morale is like an hour and thirty-minute tour, so you gotta smack this **** down all the way to 13 minutes," he told the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show conference.

"It's kind of wild and it's interesting, because it lets you know kind of where you at in your perspective, how you think about catalog and music. For me, I love being present, I love being present, man," he continued.

"It's very hard for me to live in the past, it's very hard. I respect the past, wholeheartedly, but being in the now and being locked into how I feel and the energy I have now, that's the LA energy for me," the Grammy winner added.

"That's something that I wanted to carry over to New Orleans and for the world to see," the 37-year-old noted.

"This is me, this is Kendrick Lamar, 37-years-old and I still feel like I'm elevating, I'm still on the journey, though, you know? I want that energy to ooze out into the televisions and to the people that's in that building," he concluded.

