Whether Prince Harry ever had ‘anything to fear' in the US comes to light

A royal expert has just shared their thoughts on whether deporting Prince Harry was ever on Donald Trumps’ agenda in the first place.

The expert in question is Editor and author Tom Skyes, and his sentiments have come forward in a piece for The Daily Beast.

In it, he notes, “In truth, Trump was probably never going to deport Harry.”

Because perhaps part of it was because “it may not have been practical”, but another is that it “would certainly have annoyed the one foreign ruler he seems to actually like; King Charles III.”

Mr Skyes also highlighted the ‘inequality’ between Prince Harry and the rest of the world by noting the rejection British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson received while attempting to enter the United States, due to his drug use admission in 2013.

To the writer, “talking up the possibility of giving Harry the boot was always more about staking out a particularly fertile patch of ground in the culture wars than enforcing immigration law equally.”

“That said, using an astonishingly personal attack on Meghan to distract from the reversal of Harry’s deportation is a classic Trump move,” he even oted while referencing what Trump said to Nigel Farage in a GB News interview.

Which was, “I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible.”

But before concluding the piece, Mr Skyes also pointed out the timing of it all and admitted, “it comes at an inopportune time as Meghan needs to accumulate good favor ahead of the launch of her Netflix homemaking show.”