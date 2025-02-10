 
Geo News

Whether Prince Harry ever had ‘anything to fear' in the US comes to light

Prince Harry’s fears of a US deportation come to light

By
Web Desk
|

February 10, 2025

Whether Prince Harry ever had ‘anything to fear in the US comes to light
Whether Prince Harry ever had ‘anything to fear' in the US comes to light

A royal expert has just shared their thoughts on whether deporting Prince Harry was ever on Donald Trumps’ agenda in the first place.

The expert in question is Editor and author Tom Skyes, and his sentiments have come forward in a piece for The Daily Beast.

In it, he notes, “In truth, Trump was probably never going to deport Harry.”

Because perhaps part of it was because “it may not have been practical”, but another is that it “would certainly have annoyed the one foreign ruler he seems to actually like; King Charles III.”

Mr Skyes also highlighted the ‘inequality’ between Prince Harry and the rest of the world by noting the rejection British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson received while attempting to enter the United States, due to his drug use admission in 2013.

To the writer, “talking up the possibility of giving Harry the boot was always more about staking out a particularly fertile patch of ground in the culture wars than enforcing immigration law equally.”

“That said, using an astonishingly personal attack on Meghan to distract from the reversal of Harry’s deportation is a classic Trump move,” he even oted while referencing what Trump said to Nigel Farage in a GB News interview.

Which was, “I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible.”

But before concluding the piece, Mr Skyes also pointed out the timing of it all and admitted, “it comes at an inopportune time as Meghan needs to accumulate good favor ahead of the launch of her Netflix homemaking show.”

True extent of the isolation King Charles battles exposed: ‘No one will shoulder a load'
True extent of the isolation King Charles battles exposed: ‘No one will shoulder a load'
Meghan Markle's disdain of her status fearful in-laws' exposed
Meghan Markle's disdain of her status fearful in-laws' exposed
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle joint appearance
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle joint appearance
Meghna Markle's outrageous divorce demands from Prince Harry exposed
Meghna Markle's outrageous divorce demands from Prince Harry exposed
King Charles plans major move after Prince Harry Invictus Games' appearance
King Charles plans major move after Prince Harry Invictus Games' appearance
Queen Camilla struggled with Royal protocol before taking on big role
Queen Camilla struggled with Royal protocol before taking on big role
Meghan Markle harnesses ‘maternal-looking pride' for Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle harnesses ‘maternal-looking pride' for Prince Harry
Prince Harry gives romantic instruction to Meghan Markle, lip reader reveals
Prince Harry gives romantic instruction to Meghan Markle, lip reader reveals