Palace insiders debunk shocking common rumours about Meghan Markle

Royal aides reveal what Meghan Markle was really like behind the scenes after Prince Harry marriage

By
Web Desk
|

February 10, 2025

Palace insiders have dismissed common misconceptions about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in new book penned by Tom Quinn.

The upcoming book Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants will give an insight into how the Royal servants “feed and clothe the royals, organize their days, polish their shoes, carry the deer and pheasants they shoot and even put the toothpaste on their toothbrushes.”

Speaking with Life & Style, the author revealed how surprised he was after some of the Palace insiders shared their encounter with Meghan Markle.

According to Quinn, the details he obtained from Palace staffers contradict the common notion about Prince Harry's wife.

“One of the things the royals found difficult about Meghan Markle was that she was a bit too relaxed for [such] a very formal family,” which caused friction, the writer said.

He added that Meghan “was constantly hugging and embracing” not only Royal members but senior staffers, which the family struggled “to deal with.”

Contrary to Meghan Markle’s negative media portrayal, several former staff members “said she was actually rather nice,” Quinn revealed. 

