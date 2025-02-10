 
Anthony Mackie details the 'worst nightmare' he had to endure on set

Anthony Mackie explains what it was like to put on the 'Captain America' costume

February 10, 2025

Anthony Mackie has just opened up about the struggles he faced while putting on the Captain America suit in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The actor revealed that wearing the goggles gift, that Wakanda had given his character Sam Wilson in the Disney+ show’s finale, was a major struggle.

Speaking with the IGN, Mackie described the experience as his “worst nightmare”.

“I told them I’m never wearing that s*** again” Mackie admitted, “That was hard. With the heat, the sweat, the fogged-up glasses, it was impossible. It was called a cowl. It was my worst nightmare. You can’t do anything.”

In Brave New World, Mackie’s Sam is set to return to a more classic blue and red Captain America look, similar to the Chris Evans‘ version.

The hero will retain his red-tinted Falcon goggles but without the constricting cowl.

The movie will follow Wilson as he gets entangled in an international crisis after a meeting with newly elected President Ross, played by Harrison Ford. As tensions escalate, Wilson must uncover the truth behind a sinister global conspiracy before the mastermind’s plan plunges the world into chaos.

The movie Captain America: Brave New World is set to premiere on February 14, 2025.

