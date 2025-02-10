 
'Euphoria' announces production underway on season 3

HBO announces 'Euphoria' season three update on social media

February 10, 2025

After a long delay, HBO said the production of Euphoria season three has begun.

The announcement comes on the heels of reports expressing doubt about whether the shooting would kick off in 2025.

The network nonetheless dispels such rumours with a photo of Zendaya's character Rue on social media. "Euphoria season 3 is in production," the caption reads.

Three years have passed since the premiere of season two, and several reasons were given for the long hiatus.

One cause is the alignment of the cast and showrunner's schedules, while another is said to involve its A-list stars.

Insiders previously told Life & Style, "The reality is, some of the cast are counting on this third season just to pay their bills while other people are out there making tens of millions starring in movies."

In the meantime, HBO has released no premiere date for season three of Euphoria so far.

