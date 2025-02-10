 
Lisa Riley claps back at Peter Kay's 'weight' jibe

'Homecoming Massacre' actress shares cryptic message following controversial comment at live show

News Desk
February 10, 2025

Lisa Riley claps back at Peter Kay’s 'weight' jibe

Lisa Riley, a well-known actress and comedian, has fired back at Peter Kay with a cryptic message after he took a jibe at her weight.

For the unversed, Kay made fun of Riley’s weight at his stand-up show in Manchester on Saturday night, February 8, 2025.

According to Daily Mail, at the show, a woman shouted, "We love you,” but in response, he asked her to leave and went on to joke about her weight, quipping, "Go on, off you go Lisa Riley."

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, February 10, the 58-year-old Riley responded to Kay with a positivity quote, which was about seeing good in life.

“We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorns have roses,” the quote read.

The Butterfly Kiss actress, who has been open about her struggle with weight, also added a caption that read, “See the good in life….before you ALWAYS jump to the negative….its such a simpler way to live for sure #grateful #gratitude #nomoaning #think.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lisa Riley’s post is no longer visible as she has deleted it.

