Was Blake Lively at Super Bowl 2025 with Taylor Swift?

Rumors of a rift between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's have been doing the rounds since the actor's ugly legal battle with Justin Baldoni began.

Blakey Lively was conspicuous by her absence at the Super Bowel as her fans were expecting her to be with her friend Taylor Swift at the game.

According to Daily Mail, she did not make Taylor's guest list this year, despite their close display of friendship during last year's game, which they attended together.

Blake Lively was part of Taylor's Super Bowl squad last year along with Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice and Keleigh Sperry.

Taylor's Super Bowl appearance came days after TMZ reported that she 'feels used' by Blake after Justin claimed in his $400 million lawsuit that Blake used Taylor to intimidate him at a meeting with her husband Ryan Reynolds about edits she had made to a rooftop scene in their film.

Justin Baldoni said in his counter lawsuit that Taylor showed up and made him feel like he 'needed to comply with Blake's direction for the script'.

Blake compared herself to Game of Thrones character Khaleesi in a series of text messages to Justin in which she referred to Ryan, 48, and her best friend as her 'dragons'.



