Prince Harry shares powerful message about Invictus Games after soldier's proposal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle witnessed a heartfelt moment at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver.

On February 9, James, an Army veteran who competed in wheelchair basketball, got down on one knee and surprised his longtime girlfriend, Hannah Wild, with a heartfelt proposal. The couple's 2-year-old son, Arthur, was also present but asleep during the big moment.

Hello! Magazine reported that Harry, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014, reacted to the emotional proposal, saying, "At Invictus, we provide a space for healing, outstanding athleticism, and in James and his new fiancée’s case, even if you don’t leave with a medal, you could leave with a ring!"

Speaking with the outlet, James talked about his life-changing experience at the Invictus Games. He said, "Invictus has been my driving force because I've been struggling with my mental health."

"This past year I've lost about seven people who died by suicide after battling PTSD. It's been a big toll on me but it was Hannah that pushed me and gave me the driving force to apply for the Invictus Games, and now we're here in Canada," he added.

Meanwhile, Hannah commented on the proposal, saying, "It was a yes straight away in my head but I kept thinking, 'What are you doing? Why are you doing this to me in front of all these people?'"

"But it was a proud moment, and it's the best place that James could have done it because it means so much to him," she added.

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in the spotlight since the nine-day sporting event began on February 8, 2025. They made a joint appearance at the reception of the 2025 Invictus Games, where Meghan took the stage to introduce Harry with an unplanned speech.