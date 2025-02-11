King Charles grants Kate Middleton powers denied even to Prince William's mother

King Charles has bestowed upon Kate Middleton an honor which his mother denied even to Princess Diana.

Commenting on the significance of royal warrants, commentator Brian Hoey wrote, "The late Queen did not allow [King Charles's] then-wife, Princess Diana, to award any warrants. Instead, she used to send hand-written notes in recognition of excellent service, which were equally cherished by the recipients.

"Princess Anne is not permitted to send warrants, even though she is, arguably, the hardest working member of the Royal Family."

According to GB news, Kate Middleton has been granted the prestigious power to issue Royal Warrants by King Charles III, making her only the fourth current royal with this authority.

Other three royals who had the authority to bestow royal warrants are King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William.

A Royal Warrant is the most prestigious recognitions a company can receive from the monarchy.

Royal Warrants are awarded to people and companies that regularly supply goods or services to the royal household, with approval always coming from the monarch.

GB News reported that the warrants are highly sought-after public certificates that demonstrate a company has the King or another member of the Royal Family as a client.

"Recipients can range from major household names like Rolls-Royce to small local shops near royal residences such as Balmoral and Sandringham," said an article published in GB News.