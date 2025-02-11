Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on rekindling romance with Tommy Fury

 
Molly-Mae Hague has made her stance clear as whispers surrounding Tommy Fury continue to grow

News Desk
February 11, 2025

Reality star and influencer Molly-Mae Hague has fired back at speculation about her reunion with Tommy Fury.

As per the report of MailOnline, Hague’s family is "horrified" that she is back with her ex, Fury, after their breakup last year.

For the unversed, Hague and Fury, both 25, who met on Love Island in 2019, fell in love and welcomed their first child, daughter Bambi, on January 23, 2023.

However, in the summer of 2024, she proclaimed their relationship was over, and in December, people started to wonder if the pair was back together after a footage showed them sharing a kiss on New Year's Eve.

In recent weeks, Tommy has also been seen leaving Hague’s residence in Cheshire more often.

After reports about her family's reaction to the alleged reunion, her representative told the same outlet, saying, "At this current time, Molly is focusing on what's best for herself and her daughter whilst co-parenting."

They added, “Others' opinion on her relationship is not her focus or her concern. Only she knows how she feels.”

It is pertinent to mention that despite ongoing speculations, Hague, who still co-parents her daughter with Fury, has not confirmed yet if their romance is back on track.

