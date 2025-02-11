 
Cher spiralling in toxic pattern with beau Alexander 'A.E' Edwards: Report

Alexander 'A.E' Edwards is reportedly manipulating Cher to ignite motherly love for son Slash

Web Desk
February 11, 2025

Cher spiralling in toxic pattern with beau Alexander 'A.E' Edwards: Report

Cher has recently sparked concerns about her well-being as she is obsessing over beau, Alexander “A.E” Edwards.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the songbird’s children feel infuriated by the musician’s high involvement in their mother’s life.

Reportedly, Cher has started considering A.E’s presence “the most important thing in” her life.

"She's driven by insecurity, so her world revolves around A.E. and what he's doing,” claimed a source.

"She's given him a key to her place and when he shows up, plans almost always get dropped. It's maddening for everyone else in her life,” they continued.

In conclusion, the tipster remarked, “But she seems unwilling, or unable, to change this toxic pattern."

For those unversed, Cher has been enamoured with Alexander Edwards, a music executive and producer, since September 2022.

The crooner has a 5-year-old son named Slash, who's mentioned in a footnote in Cher's new memoir, and it has been claimed that “A.E” has been positioning his son Slash to ignite motherly love and fill the void caused by the absence of her kids for Cher.

