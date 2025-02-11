Amanda Kloots' unique tribute to her late husband Nick Cordero comes to light

Television personality and actress Amanda Kloots is set to pay homage to her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, in a deeply personal way.

For the unversed, Cordero, who worked in shows like Mob Town, Lilyhammer, and Inside Games, passed away due to COVID-19 complications in July 2020 at age 41.

Kloots is now working with Eterneva, a company that turns ashes into diamonds, to honour her late husband in a way that feels "really special and really unique."

While conversing with PEOPLE, the 42-year-old Kloots shared that she is starting a 10-month process to turn his ashes into a diamond ring, which she will wear "every day."

The Irishman actress revealed, "It's an odd experience to see your loved one as ash, but I think what's so beautiful about Eterneva is that I don't often go and look at those ashes. They're in a little special place in my closet. And I know that I'll look every day at this ring."

She explained, "And so I think it's really special because the ashes for me are hard to look at and they are hard to go back to, but a piece of jewelry like this is so beautiful and such a beautiful way to look at your person."

It is pertinent to mention that Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero got married in 2017 and after two years of their marriage, they welcomed their first and only child, son Elvis Eduardo, in June 2019.